California Just Put Nearly $100 Million Into Wildlife Habitat, Including $7.3 Million for Point Reyes

The Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved $99.7 million for 24 projects across 17 counties at its Nov. 19 meeting. The funding will help protect nearly 6,000 acres, restore important wildlife habitat and improve public access throughout California.

The board met Thursday at the California Natural Resources Agency headquarters in Sacramento.

WCB’s grants advance Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal of conserving 30 percent of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030, known as 30×30. The initiative seeks to protect biodiversity, expand access to nature and help ecosystems and communities adapt to climate change.

Transforming Golden Gate Fields Into Public Parkland Along San Francisco Bay

The board approved a $53 million grant to East Bay Regional Park District to acquire Golden Gate Fields (external link) , a 162-acre former horse racing track along San Francisco Bay in Albany and Berkeley. The project will be jointly funded by the California Natural Resources Agency, State Coastal Conservancy, San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority and Trust for Public Land.

The acquisition will convert the property into public parkland, allowing for habitat restoration, shoreline protection from sea level rise and expanded public access. It will also help complete a nearly 10-mile shoreline corridor between Oakland and Richmond, connecting existing parks and the San Francisco Bay Trail

“This acquisition allows for the transformation of what is currently a privately owned racetrack into a landmark waterfront park, significantly expanding public access to the San Francisco Bay, restoring native habitat, strengthening climate resilience, and creating new recreational opportunities and supporting amenities serving the San Francisco Bay Area region and the entire state of California,” said Max Korten, general manager of East Bay Regional Park District.

“The City of Berkeley is grateful for the Wildlife Conservation Board’s consideration of this project to transform Golden Gate Fields into a beautiful public waterfront park,” said Berkeley Mayor Adena Ishii. “For too many of our residents, including children, seniors and working families, the East Bay shoreline has felt out of reach. Access to nature should never be a luxury reserved only for those who can afford it. It is a public good, and it should be a shared one.”

Transforming Golden Gate Fields into public parkland shows how urban spaces can support biodiversity, restore wildlife habitat, expand access to nature and strengthen local communities.

Completing the Harvego Bear River Preserve in Placer County

A $5.2 million grant to Placer Land Trust will support the acquisition of approximately 525 acres for the second and final phase of the Harvego Bear River Preserve (external link) near Auburn in Placer County. The acquisition will complete the approximately 2,300-acre preserve, protecting oak woodlands, grasslands and streams. The property provides habitat for wildlife, including the northwestern pond turtle, a California species of special concern. Placer Land Trust plans to offer guided hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding, with future hunting and fishing access also planned.

“Voluntary land conservation projects can often take a long time, and we’re thankful that the Wildlife Conservation Board is such a steadfast conservation partner,” said Jeff Darlington, executive director of Placer Land Trust. “We’re thankful to the landowner, WCB and local funders for their role in completing the second and final phase of this project, tying together nearly 9,000 acres of contiguous protected rangelands, rivers, streams and oak woodlands in the Sierra foothills.”

Restoring Coastal Habitat at Point Reyes National Seashore

A $7.29 million grant to The Nature Conservancy will improve approximately 16,000 acres of coastal habitat at Point Reyes National Seashore (external link) in Marin County. The project will use targeted grazing and virtual fencing to help restore native grasslands following historic cattle operations. Additional work includes removing fencing for safe wildlife passage, improving water infrastructure, expanding volunteer programs and managing invasive plants to protect wetlands, shrublands and rare native coastal prairie.

“Point Reyes National Seashore is among California’s most iconic publicly accessible landscapes and is home to an extraordinary diversity of rare, threatened and endangered native species, some of which occur nowhere else on Earth,” said Greg Richardson, Point Reyes project director at The Nature Conservancy. “This investment is an important step toward strengthening the resilience of this remarkable place and ensuring that its ecological and cultural legacy endures.”

Restoring Salmon and Steelhead Habitat Along the Tuolumne River

A $3.39 million grant to Yosemite Rivers Alliance (external link) will restore 20 acres of salmon habitat along the Tuolumne River near La Grange in Stanislaus County. The project will address damage from historic dredge mining that reduced spawning and rearing habitat for salmon and steelhead. Working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the project will create 4 acres of side channels, reconnect 16 acres of historic floodplain habitat, add spawning gravel and place logs and boulders in the river to improve habitat for young fish. Native vegetation will also be planted along the river. This second and final portion of Phase 2 builds on restoration work funded by WCB in February 2026 and advances California’s Salmon Strategy for a Hotter, Drier Future (PDF) (external link) .

“With support from the Wildlife Conservation Board, Yosemite Rivers Alliance will restore important habitat for Chinook salmon and Central Valley steelhead along the Tuolumne River,” said Julia Stephens, restoration program director for Yosemite Rivers Alliance. “WCB funding will support the restoration of 0.35 miles of side channel and 9 acres of floodplain habitat, helping reconnect the river to areas young salmon rely on for rearing and refuge.”

Restoring Mountain Meadow and Rare Fen Habitat in Sierra County

A $2.62 million grant to the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) will restore 64 acres of meadow and forest habitat in the Tahoe National Forest near Downieville in Sierra County. Working with the U.S. Forest Service, the project will restore 22 acres of degraded meadow and rare fen habitat (external link) and 42 acres of surrounding forest affected by past mining, logging and grazing. Work will include removing old mining infrastructure, improving natural water flows, thinning dense forest stands and adjusting grazing practices. These improvements will help reduce erosion and wildfire risks, improve water retention and restore wildlife habitat.

“The Galiano Fen Project is a high-priority restoration site within the North Yuba Landscape Resilience Project boundary that provides a unique opportunity to restore fen, meadow, lost meadow, aspen and the adjacent upland forest in one holistic project,” said E. Rose Schroeder, headwaters science program manager for SYRCL. “This restoration effort will result in a mosaic of climate-resilient habitats providing refugia for aquatic species and migratory birds and high-quality forage for terrestrial wildlife.”

About the Wildlife Conservation Board

Established in 1947, the Wildlife Conservation Board protects, restores and enhances California’s spectacular natural resources for wildlife and the public’s use and enjoyment. WCB works in partnership with Tribes, conservation groups, government agencies and the people of California to safeguard biodiversity and expand access to nature.