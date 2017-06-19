Seats available on new groundwater advisory committee

Posted on June 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley residents interested in groundwater are urged to apply for a seat on the new groundwater advisory committee.

The new advisory committee will provide input and feedback on policies, programs and projects to the boards of the Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma Valley groundwater sustainability agencies (GSAs). These agencies were formed to meet the requirements of California’s historic Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), which went into effect in 2015.

“California is regulating groundwater use for the first time in its history, and state leaders fortunately decided to let local agencies take the lead,” said Susan Gorin, Sonoma Valley GSA board chair. “To succeed, we need people who are willing to work together and to share their knowledge and experience.”

The Sonoma Valley GSA consists of 12 members, six of which will be appointed by the Sonoma Valley GSA board. The board is seeking one rural residential well owner, one agricultural representative, one environmental representative, one business representative and two “at-large” community representatives (preferably one who is a hydrogeologist or geologist).

Terms will be two-years (after initial staggered terms), and the advisory committees will meet every other month for two to three hours. Advisory committee members should also expect to spend several hours reading materials and preparing for meetings. Strong consideration will be given to candidates who have the backing of multiple organizations or individuals within their interest group.

The deadline for submitting applications is July 31, 2017. Additional information and the application for the Sonoma Valley GSA Advisory Committee application at http://sonomacountygroundwater.org/sv-advisory-committee/.