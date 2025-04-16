Sun Editorial: Now what?

On April 5, 2025, thousands of people gathered in Sonoma Plaza. What brought them together were concerns about the policies and programs of the Trump administration. Under the banner of “Hands Off,” the crowd listened and cheered the remarks of various speakers, including Congressman Mike Thompson, Sonoma’s Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas, new First District Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, and others.

Because Sonoma Valley is home to a large number of older folks, the gathering was filled with gray-haired, cane-wielding oldsters who created and carried handmade signs. They sang protest songs that have been sung for over half a century, including “If I Had a Hammer,” and “This Land is Your Land.” It all felt very vintage, except it’s not; it’s what’s happening in America now, and it is affecting the lives of real people, not just here, but all over the world.

It’s difficult to gauge the effect of public protests. By all news accounts, millions of people showed up at protests that day to let those in power know that they don’t like what’s happening. People are afraid of losing their Social Security, Medicare and MediCal, and some are afraid of being deported. The idea of being detained, classified as a gang member and shipped off to a maximum security prison in El Salvador is not just scary; it’s a nightmare.

Still others are worried about their retirement accounts; the Trump Trade War Tariffs have destabilized not just the American economy, but an international order. Once called “the envy of the world,” the U.S. economy is increasingly vulnerable to recession. The effort to privatize the functions of the federal government is nothing short of handing our economy over to the mega-wealthy.

Protests have value, but clearly something more needs to be done to prevent the take-over of America by authoritarians and corporations. The question those of us who have concerns must answer is, “Now what?” As individuals and members of a community, what can we do to preserve the moral values of America against the forces of greed? We’d like to offer some thoughts.

Answer Number One: Don’t give up. Yes, it’s hard to wake up everyday and face the reality of who is in power and what they are doing, but avoidance advances their cause. Choose a situation or policy you want to confront, and focus on it. It’s impossible to address everything – and it would seem that the Administration’s strategy is in part to do so much, so fast, that we feel helpless – so pour your heart into an issue you care deeply about and master it.

Answer Number Two: Make connections with others. None of us can solve America’s problems alone. Emotional and physical health is improved by having social relationships, and at times like these we need each other more than ever. Volunteer, take classes, attend events and have conversations. The energy you will gain is greater than the energy required.

Answer Number Three: Extend your attention to those most in need. As scary as things seem right now, for some people it’s been just as scary for a long time. Homelessness, hunger, legal jeopardy, lack of medical care – for many in Sonoma Valley these are , and have been, daily worries. Your generosity can make a big, positive difference in somebody else’s life. Worry less about getting, and explore the power of giving. The strength of humanity has always been the care we’ve offered to others; kindness, not cruelty or indifference, is our best survival skill.