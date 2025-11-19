School Board Has Packed Agenda

Trustees Hear Charter School Proposal and Address the Superintendent Search

By Anna Pier

A full five-member Board of Trustees of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District met in regular session on November 13, after an almost two hour Closed Session with no reportable action.

The open meeting began with the Valley of the Moon Teachers’ Association report read by co-President Laura Hoban with Shellie Ryan, co-president, at the podium with her. After thanking Board members for an “open line of communication,” the union leader strongly voiced concerns about the process of elementary school consolidation, which began with a vote followed by its rescission to close Flowery Elementary; and three months later, a vote to close Prestwood that was not unanimous. Hoban also requested a Facilities Upgrade Plan, citing several problems in the physical plant at the campus which, after the closure of Adele Harrison in June 2025, now houses all middle school students. VMTA also requested that a “School Consolidation Plan” be a regular item on every Board Agenda.

The union report then addressed the need for transparency in the Superintendent search process. Specifically, they asked the Board to identify a replacement for Brandon Kreuger, who had been directing that process as arranged by the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) until his resignation for personal reasons at the end of October. Additionally, the teachers’ representative requested information on the paper screening of applicants for the SVUSD superintendent position, with an update on the timeline for the interview process.

Highlights of the continuing meeting were Trustee Anne Ching’s questions about the Strategic Arts Plan which had been approved by the Board in 2023, but “the process seems stalled.” Ching acknowledged the elementary music program implemented for this school year, but asserted that “arts still feel like an afterthought.”

During Public Comment related to Agenda items, Richard Preiss, a member of the 7-11 Committee, stated the need for “an improved methodology” for the work of that group tasked to consider what will be done with school properties that become vacant. Preiss asked the Board to delay action on the resolution on the Agenda concerning that committee until issues were resolved.

In the Regular Agenda was the initial Public Hearing on the petition by a group of parents for MacArthur Park Charter School (MPCS) to be approved by the Board, to be located in the present Prestwood Elementary site. The hearing was designed for petitioners to demonstrate realistic community interest, and to share their vision of a proposed schoolwide curriculum, an integrated STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum. Sarah Robertson, Chair of the MPCS Board presented the proposed English Learners curriculum, and 22 or 23 community members spoke on behalf of the proposed charter school, one against. Only one Latina, a community member who is a Prestwood alum commented her support of the initiative, reminding that the Prestwood attendance area includes not just the prosperous Eastside, but also children of agricultural workers on farms to the south. Although one parent stated she had never seen such a level of support at a Board meeting, the actual turnout was far less than the people who came to oppose the closing of Flowery Elementary in May. For more information on the MPCS proposal, click HERE.

The Trustees returned after a break for an update on the Superintendent search by Human Resources Director Kristen Ugrin. Ugrin presented the two candidates, both retired superintendents, proposed by SCOE to work as a team to direct the ongoing search process. They are Ron Calloway, retired superintendent of Mark West District, and Dr. Scott Mahoney, who has directed superintendent searches for Twin Hills and Roseland Districts in Sonoma County. Calloway tuned in to the meeting by Zoom.

Trustees discussed the ongoing process, asking Director Ugrin what will become of all preceding material, including the stakeholder listening sessions and all the applications received by the first October 13 deadline. In an effort to maintain the momentum of the application process, Trustee Ching moved to approve the two consultants now. Ching voiced concern for that “pool of candidates who have been patiently waiting,” and urged fellow trustees to hold interviews in early December. Trustee David Bell suggested not limiting the pool of applicants, and delaying interviews. Eventually the Board agreed to use the upcoming Study Session on November 18 as a Special Board meeting, to review applications, and develop a rubric. The five Trustees voted to hold interviews on January 10. Mr. Calloway affirmed that the stakeholder feedback would be made public at the December meeting.

A report on the Board’s action regarding the 7-11 Committee will be in a separate article.