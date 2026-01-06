Arts Guild of Sonoma Announces Winners for January “Passages” Show

Sonoma’s longest-running Non-Profit Arts Cooperative Opens the Gallery’s Doors Wide to Showcase Works by Artists from Eight Bay Area Counties

The Arts Guild of Sonoma today announced the winners of its January show, “Passages”. The guild’s gallery is featuring the works of artists across the greater Bay Area in a juried 2D and 3D exhibition that runs through February 2, 2026, with an artist reception open to the public Saturday, January 10, 2026 from 5 to 7pm.

The Jurors

The Arts Guild thanks accomplished bronze sculptor Jim Callahan, and award-winning international painter, designer, and illustrator, Dennis Ziemienski, both renown Sonoma artists who agreed to jury the show.

Featured Award-winning Artists include:

First Place

“Child of the Universe”, Sandy Young, mixed media

Judges comments: “Composition, the way it was made, nuance of dimensionality, and craftsmanship. A visual poem.”

Two Honorable Mentions

“Bow Wake”, John Comisky, photography.

Judges comments: “Elegant simplicity, rhythm of forms, dreamy quality.”

“Porta Dentro”, acrylic, Renate Kuprian.

Judges comments: “Eye catching. Unusual that a piece with a central focus would be so compelling, but it invites the viewer to move forward into the piece and step back to view it from afar.”

Overall, the judges emphasized the value of experiencing art in person and choosing works that genuinely resonate. “There’s nothing worse than missing out on a piece you wanted to get — all the pieces appealed to us,” said Jim Callahan. “These artists are investing themselves and their emotional energy.” “To really examine craftsmanship of an artist you have to see how their art is made,” said Dennis Ziemienski. “You get the grasp of the full scale. It’s not something you can get from a catalog alone.”

Why Passages?

The Passages show calls on artists to explore the rich symbolism of passages—doorways, transitions, time, and transformation—through their mediums and creativity. The theme draws inspiration from Janus, the Roman god of beginnings, endings, and thresholds. Artists are encouraged to interpret passages through personal, cultural, or symbolic lenses—whether reflecting on the past, engaging with the present, or imagining the future.

“This exhibition invites artists to share how they see and experience the passage of time and transitions in life,” said Tricia O’Brien, President of the Arts Guild of Sonoma. “By participating, artists not only will get exposure to the visitors and locals who visit the gallery, but they will expand the conversation around what motivated them to create their work. The Arts Guild is pleased to provide this important hub for showcasing creativity and change”

Who is Exhibiting

The open call for the Passages show went out to emerging and established 2D and 3D artists from Sonoma, Marin, Solano, Alameda, San Francisco, Contra Costa, Mendocino, and Napa counties. Eligible media include painting, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, photography (original prints only), and mixed media.

When to See the Passages Art Show

The works will be on display from December 31 to February 2, during January gallery hours, 11am to 5pm Thursdays through Mondays.

A special Artist Reception will take place at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 5:00–7:00 pm Saturday, January 10, 2026 at the gallery, 140 East Napa Street in Sonoma.

For more information, contact:

Tricia O’Brien | [email protected]

Arts Guild of Sonoma Public Relations

Pat Meier-Johnson | [email protected]

About the Arts Guild of Sonoma

Celebrating its 49th year, the Arts Guild of Sonoma is one of California’s longest-running artist cooperatives. Through curated exhibitions, community programming, and educational initiatives, the Guild showcases the creative voices of Bay Area artists while actively supporting Sonoma Valley’s vibrant arts culture.

Housed in a welcoming retail gallery just steps from Sonoma’s historic Plaza, the Arts Guild presents work by its member artists and invited guest artists throughout the year. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Guild is equally committed to nurturing the region’s artistic future—championing arts education and providing meaningful exhibition and professional-development opportunities for artists of all ages, with a special emphasis on students and emerging artists in Sonoma Valley.