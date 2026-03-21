Katy Byrne: Boomers – The Juice is waiting for you

Ageing in a Trump world – it’s a double whammy. Getting old is weird. It’s odd facing the unknown every day. What does this lump or bump mean? Aging is almost as unpredictable as Donald Trump.

We boomers have a lot to give now, with accumulated insight, history and power. We know about war and marching the streets. We understand persistence and passion. We gorged on mind-blowing comedy like George Carlin and The Smothers Brothers. We grew up with the great glory of Elvis Presley, Ed Sullivan, Steve Allen, Bill Moyers, The Beatles, Oprah Winfrey, Edward R. Murrow and more. Even The 3 Stooges, with their head bonks and raucous slapstick could have run our government better than this one.

This silver tsunami, we with white hair, are important at this pivotal time. Our wisdom is essential. We know how words speak truth to power, like Stephen Stills song, “a thousand people in the street, singing songs and carrying signs.” We recall Edwin Starr’s “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing. It means destruction of innocent lives. War means tears to thousands of mothers eyes. When their sons go to fight and lose their lives.”

Growing up during the 60’s was inspiring, scary and bulging with luminous life. Thousands of young people stood in the streets and swayed in enormous fields of music. Our concerts were not just entertainment — they were bursting with vibrating hope and longing for a better world. “Nothing to kill or die for……imagine all the people, living life in peace. You may say I’m a dreamer but I’m not the only one…” Ah, but the magnificent writer of that song, John Lennon, was shot.

It’s still our mountain to climb, to create a civil society. It will take all of us, every generation. Our next election is a steep, arduous slope. Hey, but “Ain’t no mountain high enough.” (written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson, in 1966.)

Being an elder in these times is challenging us once again. Every lump or bump reminds me that being alive isn’t permanent. So, I’ve plunged myself into a study of aging with vigor. Dr. Gladys McGarey wrote her last book at the age of 102, “The Well-Lived Life.” She’s a powerhouse. Gladys believed “living with juice” propels life. Her motto: “Let yourself yearn for whatever you wish for yourself and your life. Just want.”

Though she had her own illnesses and heartbreaks, she always believed in life’s dreams and desires. Her book, and also Louise Hay’s “The Power is Within You,” re-booted my vigor. Allegedly, Louise cured her cancer and wanted to live to 95. She died at 95, in her sleep – which was what she had hoped for.

I know, in my bones, that following our callings works. I witness it with client’s postures in my therapy office when I ask them, “What do you wish for?” I see them sit up in their chair, discovering their inner juice –the light bulb moment.

Gladys admits, sometimes we do get stuck, have terrible car accidents or heart attacks. It’s not that we are without challenges. Still, she’s convinced her robust years came from following her juice, whether you yearn for something big or tiny. It’s not meant to be imbibing harmful liquids or doing risky behaviors. It’s about finding what matters to you, enlivening in a good way. Gladys writes, “Start small. Consider a project you can tackle in a short amount of time. You can also do something for someone. Get up and clean behind your sofa or re-pot a plant.”

She’s sure about this. “I promise you that whoever you are and wherever you are, there is juice waiting for you…”