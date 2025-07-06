Under the Sun Interview: Vicki Handron, Attorney for the Immigrant Community

Inspired by the Citizenship Celebration put on by the nonprofit Sonoma Immigrant Services (SIS) on June 21 to honor the 90 new Sonoma Valley citizens since July 2024 who worked with SIS, the Sun’s Anna Pier talked with its remarkable and humble founder, Vicki Handron. SIS has assisted more than 1000 clients, including over 300 Sonoma Valley people who have become naturalized citizens since its inception in 2019.

What is Sonoma Immigrant Services? The mission is “strengthening the community through education and advocacy.” SIS has three programs supporting that. First, our citizenship program prepares applicants for their naturalization interview. In order to pass the interview, most applicants must be able to read, write and speak in English, as well as answer US civics questions. Second, SIS provides low cost legal consults and legal representation. The consults provide people with basic information about their options as well as some local resources. Since May 2024, SIS is recognized and accredited by the US Department of Justice. Finally, SIS has a long-term goal of employing local residents, especially youth, who are certified to represent clients in immigration matters. The wonderful Alondra Marroquín has been with SIS from its start. All of our employees are local.

What does it take to become a citizen? The first step for anyone who wants to become a US citizen is to become a legal resident, i.e., get a green card. It’s a two-year process for someone who has an immediate relative who petitions for them, and the process is difficult and very stressful.

After getting the green card? After five years, you can apply for naturalization, which means becoming a US citizen. Or after three years if you are married to a US citizen.

How did you become a lawyer? I studied online, starting when my youngest went to kindergarten. I didn’t worry about a big name law school; I figured the bar exam was the great equalizer.

How did you get into immigration law? I had practiced general law for about six years with my brother, in the offices on the Plaza where our father Jim Kemp had had his law practice. I was always interested in practicing in immigration. Trump’s first campaign made it clear his presidency would not be friendly to immigrants. I began volunteering in citizenship classes at the Family Resource Center at El Verano School. And I took an immigration law class for local attorneys, taught by Richard Coshnear, longtime prominent immigration attorney in Santa Rosa. This class gave me a foundation, as well as a mentor. In 2019, I opened SIS in a tiny office, with Alondra Marroquín, co-founder.

How big is SIS now? Alondra and I have three employees and an intern at our office – 18360 Sonoma Highway. And through a partnership with Secure Families Collaborative, a County group, we have an attorney in a satellite office in Santa Rosa who does Removal, i.e., Deportation, defense, representing people in court; and another attorney in Windsor, who works with children who have Special Immigrant Juvenile Status.

Other areas you assist with? DACA (Deferred Action for Children Arrivals) applications, humanitarian visas, lots of pending resident applications, legal consults.

Has your nonprofit been supported locally? We have received wonderful support. Impact100 is very supportive of our citizenship program and awarded us their two-year grant. For many years, Rotary of Sonoma Valley has been funding supplies for our classes. The Catalyst Fund has been very supportive, and the Vadasz Family Foundation supports our Special Immigrant Juvenile Status program. And others. Our Citizenship Celebration this year was funded by the Community Foundation and Sonoma County, through First District Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo’s office.

Your mother was Elizabeth Kemp, renowned tireless worker and advocate for economic justice for people in our Valley. Talk about the influence of her and her work on what you are doing. My mom was always serving her community, she worked with FISH, La Luz, Vineyard Workers Services, founded the migrant worker camps, Brown Baggers and Sonoma Overnight Support. The SIS landline number (707-996-6669) was my home phone number growing up. It’s a small reminder every day of my Mom’s influence on me and the Sonoma community.

Challenges in accomplishing what you have undertaken? We have been careful not to grow too fast, to be sustainable in the long term. There’s an endless amount of clients in our Valley who need assistance with immigration. Maintaining the balance between the need and our ability to serve can be tricky.

SIS has grown, but at a pace which we hope maintains the quality of the services we provide. Especially under this administration, we want each application to be perfect.

Satisfactions? Since 2019, SIS has helped over 300 applicants for citizenship. Of those called in for the interview in San Francisco, 100 percent have passed. I am inspired everyday by my clients. Their journeys require so much – hard work, resilience, and in many cases, overcoming very difficult situations, and yet they carry on with such grace. I am honored to be a part of their journey. It is very rewarding work. I get so much more than they do.

What did you dream of doing when you were younger? I’ve always had a wide variety of interests that I’ve pursued in different professions – real estate investment research, catering, data processing. Then I went to law school.

You were born and raised in Sonoma. Did you think of leaving? Yes. I’m the middle of five kids. After St. Francis and Justin Siena, I went to college and lived on the East Coast for about 10 years. Moved back to Sonoma in 1997 and have been here ever since. I love to visit New York.

What do you do in your free time? I have always loved cooking and gardening, and I still have time for that.

What is upcoming? Our free citizenship classes for green card holders start August 20. We hope to get as many eligible people as possible into these classes. Permanent residents –”green card” holders – are still at risk with the current administration.