Sonoma Botanical Garden presents Bonsai & Blossoms

The delicate beauty of winter’s flowering trees is the highlight of this year’s bonsai exhibition

On view January 9 – March 22, 2026

This winter, step into a wonderland of beautifully blooming miniature trees as Sonoma Botanical Garden presents Bonsai & Blossoms, an indoor exhibition celebrating the living art of bonsai meticulously cultivated to bloom in harmony with the season.

This year’s all-new presentation by the skilled artisans of the Redwood Empire Bonsai Society (REBS) highlights the grace and vitality of flowering bonsai—trees and shrubs trained to bloom in exquisite proportion to their diminutive scale. Delicate cherry, azalea, camellia, quince, and wisteria bonsai take center stage, their blossoms appearing just as winter begins to yield to spring. These early bloomers symbolize hope and renewal—reminding us that beauty and resilience can emerge even in the coldest months.

The exhibition also draws inspiration from hanami, the centuries-old Japanese tradition of celebrating the fleeting beauty of blossoms. The Garden invites visitors to participate in this art of flower appreciation through Hanami Strolls—guided walks through the Garden’s Asian woodland where early-blooming magnolias, cherries, and camellias offer their own ephemeral display.

“Flowering bonsai embody the perfect union of strength and fragility,” says George Haas, bonsai artist and exhibit organizer with REBS. “Each bloom is a moment of living poetry—carefully shaped, yet utterly natural. It’s a reminder of nature’s fleeting beauty and the joy of taking time to notice it.”

The exhibition features the work of six Sonoma County-based members of REBS, including George Haas (Petaluma), Ivan Lukrich (Santa Rosa), Alan Murakami (Sebastopol), Art Kopecky (Sebastopol), Diane Matzen (Petaluma), and Michael Murtaugh (Santa Rosa). Their creations range from tiny shohin bonsai—small enough to hold in one hand—to grand specimens up to 40 inches tall. Each is a testament to patience, balance, and the deep dialogue between nature and nurture.

Exhibition signage throughout the indoor greenhouse gallery explores the cultural and botanical foundations of bonsai, illuminating how this ancient art form merges horticultural science with aesthetic refinement. The display unfolds within a minimalist, Japanese-inspired environment featuring shoji screens and Saarinen-style tulip tables that highlight the trees’ natural beauty. Visitors can also step outdoors into the Garden’s serene Asian woodland—home to full-sized relatives of many of the bonsai species on view—for a meditative experience that deepens the connection between art and nature.

The Garden will enhance the exhibition with contemplative experiences and complimentary hot tea, inviting visitors to slow down and savor the moment.

Public programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the exhibition’s run, led by REBS experts and special guests. These include bonsai styling and repotting demonstrations, care and pruning workshops, and a presentation on the history and evolution of flowering bonsai and hanami traditions in Japan and beyond. Additional offerings such as a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, meditation sessions, Hanami Strolls, and a Spring Equinox Sound Bath will complement the tranquil spirit of the show. Program details and registration information are available at sonomabg.org.

“We are delighted to once again partner with the Redwood Empire Bonsai Society to share this living art with our community,” says Jeannie Perales, Executive Director, Sonoma Botanical Garden. “Bonsai & Blossomscelebrates the courage of winter blooms and the joy of spring’s return—a perfect reflection of the spirit of hanami and the Garden’s mission to honor beauty in all its seasons.”

About the Redwood Empire Bonsai Society

Founded in 1981, the Redwood Empire Bonsai Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering appreciation for the ancient living art of bonsai. The Society promotes education through monthly meetings, expert demonstrations, hands-on workshops, newsletters, and its annual bonsai show—the largest in Northern California—held the fourth weekend in August. Learn more or get involved at rebsbonsai.org.