Craft in the Valley Exhibit at the Community Center

Sonoma Community Center, Gallery 212

January 9 – February 19, 2026

Curated by Simon Blattner and Barbara Wells

Simon Blattner and Barbara Wells have brought to Gallery 212 at the Sonoma Community Center a delightful and distinctly unique exhibit of local crafts/objets d’art. The curators explain, “It is with the deepest intentionality that we present Craft in the Valley—an exhibition honoring the enduring value of handmade craft and the artisans who keep these traditions alive.” They continue, “this exhibition invites us to slow down and consider the meaning, beauty, and depth that come from work made by hand.”

Some of the pieces in this show embody craft as art, where aesthetics and utility are inseparable—objects that are not only beautiful, but made to be lived with. They reveal craft as story and tradition, carrying within them histories of technique, culture, and personal legacy. Each maker brings a voice shaped by experience, community, and connection to place.

This exhibition also champions unconstrained, hands-on creativity, where the act of making is both expressive and liberating. Without the limits of commercial replication, these works emerge from intuition, experimentation, and material curiosity. Underpinning it all is a reverence for craft as process and mastery—a quiet devotion to skill honed over time, to the rhythms of repetition and refinement, and to the maker’s intimate relationship with their tools and materials.

Craft in the Valley is not just a showcase of finely made objects—it is a celebration of human presence, imagination, and the tactile intelligence that links past, present, and future through the act of making.

The exhibition features 24 artists. All of the artists work in Sonoma County with the majority in Sonoma Valley.

About the Curators:

Simon Blattner is an avid advocate for the arts. His artistic journey began with an apprenticeship in handmade papermaking at Magnolia Editions in Oakland. In 2000 Simon founded the print studio Eastside Editions in Sonoma. Specializing in etchings printed on both handmade and mouldmade paper, Eastside Editions provided both handmade paper and printing for emerging and mid-career Bay Area artists as well as select artists from around the world.

Barbara Wells gained a deep appreciation of handmade crafts from her parents for both their practical and artistic value. Her multicultural background and diverse experiences infuse her work with a unique perspective. Born in Germany to a German father and a Chinese-Panamanian mother and raised in Northern California, Barbara’s upbringing provided her with a rich tapestry of cultural influences that continue to shape her work.

The Artists:

Lexi Bakkar, Chas Blackford, Lauren Brenner, Kristen Garneau, Terri Hamilton-Gahart, Steven Kyle, Ellen LaBruce, Eva Tuschman Leonard, Ann Miller, Shannon Moore, Stephanie Moore, Michael Palace, Bettina Pauly, Camden M. Richards, Kate Rogers, Nora Russo, Mary Lee Rybar, Connie Schlelein, James Simpson, Dana Simpson-Stokes, Kala Stein, Bob Yates, Jill Sabel Valavanis, Anne Ziemienski