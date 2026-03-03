Praxis Presents A Free Public Service Program on Zoom

FRIDAY, MARCH 6 at 4:00 pm

For Zoom Link, email: [email protected]

MARY MCDEVITT, MD

Healthcare in California – What is Happening?

How are the new Trump cuts to healthcare impacting your costs? And, how are these cuts affecting local hospitals, rural hospital closures, strikes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums? Many of the recent changes are having a life-threatening impact on immigrants and people who no longer qualify for Medicaid and other government programs. Eighteen percent of Sonoma County residents receive Medi-cal and thirty-seven percent of California residents receive Medi-cal. Plus, these changes are also cutting deeply into the average person’s monthly costs as their insurance rates nearly double. Dr. McDevitt will explain where we are and where we could address healthcare in our state. Added to these draconian healthcare cuts is the misinformation about vaccines coming from RFK, Jr. and the White House. Is it finally time for Medicare for All in California?

Important: If you are on a Medicare Advantage Plan, you can still change healthcare providers until March 31, 2026. So, if you are thinking of switching, you want to attend this program. Bring your questions. There will be plenty of time for discussion.

Mary McDevitt, MD, completed her medical training at Mt.Zion Hospital in San Francisco. After 14 years of practice in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease, she became the Medical Director of San Jose Medical Center and, in 1995, she assumed the position of Medical Director of Marin General Hospital. Since retirement, she has lived in Sonoma.