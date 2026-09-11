Radio Play Features John and Abigail Adams

KSVY Broadcast Celebrates America 250

The Sonoma Valley Historical Society invites the public to tune into Radio KSVY 91.3 FM to listen to the dramatic reading of “Dearest Friend,” a two character play by Peter Manos, that chronicles the true story of John and Abigail Adams, America’s first political power couple.

Through the nearly 1,200 extant letters they exchanged over 12 years of separation, we see the American Revolution through their eyes, as well as the everyday challenges of raising a family and tending a farm while their world is shaken by war and separation, from 1762 to 1801.

The radio play, featuring Kate Schertz and Butch Engle, is adapted from the Adams’ rich and passionate correspondence, and highlights their half-century romance, intense separations during the American Revolution, and their joint influence on the founding of the United States.

The program will air on two consecutive Sundays, September 13 and September 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.. The presentation is part of a series of events for the 250 commemoration of the founding of the United States.