Reducing Affordable Housing Requirement on Joint Council/Commission Agenda

A joint meeting of Sonoma’s City Council and Planning Commission will be held on Wednesday October 27 at 6p.m. to review options that alter the city’s Inclusionary Requirement for Affordable Housing.

The Inclusionary Requirement currently mandates that any new housing development containing over five units must dedicate twenty five percent of those units as Affordable. Affordable, in this case, means subject to regulations that govern sales or rental price, impose deed restrictions, and require income level verifications of tenants or buyers.

As the cost of construction and financing have increased, the city’s Inclusionary Requirement is now considered a hinderance to new housing; Sonoma’s requirement is the highest in Sonoma County. Discussion will review various options, including lowering the percentage.

To read the entire agenda report, CLICK HERE