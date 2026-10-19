School Superintendent Jason Sutter Talks About Pride Flag

By Anna Pier

Jason Sutter, Superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District, was a strong presence among the students at Sonoma Valley High School during the October 13 noontime walkout. On that day, several hundred students left classes to demonstrate for the return of the Pride Flag to its flagpole at the entrance to the campus. “I was there to support our students,” he stated simply. “I wanted to be sure the students could safely exercise their First Amendment rights.”

Sutter confirmed that many administrative staff from the District office, and from the High School, were also present. “Regardless of the issue,” he added, “we will be there with our students to support them.”

The new superintendent, in his first full semester in office, said, “I am really proud of the students,” explaining that they initiated and organized the peaceful demonstration. Their action was in protest of the School Board’s October 8 decision to remove the Pride Flag from its flagpole at the front of their campus, where it had been flying since 2019. The Trustees voted, in a 3–2 split decision, to fly only the U.S. and California flags on the school’s four flag poles.

Superintendent Sutter, who took over the leadership of the District in March, not only praised the high school students for organizing the peaceful demonstration, but also for their ongoing activity ever since the Pride Flag was removed in January. He is very appreciative, he said, of how the students have responded during the long period of decision-making regarding the Pride Flag flying over their campus. Students have insisted that the Pride Flag symbolizes a welcome to all students, gay and straight, and is an affirmation that everyone is safe on campus, where hatred and prejudice will not be tolerated.

Sutter stated that the students had learned a lot about civic and political engagement. He explained there had been lots of talking about the issues, and discussion of the challenges that students face. He pointed out that many students had learned about how to peacefully assert their position, coming to Board meetings where they spoke confidently to the Trustees on the issue. “It’s their moment,” he said.

Asked about the pride flag draped around the neck of the huge bronze dragon statue at the high school entrance during the protest, Sutter stated that it had been removed. He explained that displaying it there, next to the flagpoles, it would be viewed as an “endorsed protest of Board governance. My job is to carry out the will of the Board, that there will be no other (official) flags.” The students, he said, have learned that “in a democracy things don’t always go your way,” adding , “I am happy with their response.”

The day after the protest, on October 14, before school opened, Sutter was present as students planted small pride flags all over the front lawn on Broadway. The pride flag continues to be seen throughout the campus.

Sutter acknowledged that confronting the whole issue of the Pride Flag was not easy. “No new superintendent would relish starting their term with this issue,” he said ruefully.

In September, at the request of the Board, Sutter had presented what he described as “four reasonable options” for their consideration. He affirmed “I know they were reasonable because other school districts in our area do them.” He elaborated that some districts fly the pride flag year-round, and others fly only the U.S. and state flags. “It is my job to be sure I give them my best thinking.” He added, “I gave my recommendation – to fly the Progress Pride flag year round – so they would know where I stood.”

At that meeting, Student Voice Austin Cheeseman – who was elected by the SV High students to represent them, including at school board meetings – presented a variation of Sutter’s recommendation, that would have made the decision solely a student decision. Sutter said that, ultimately, the Board’s vote made the decision on the flag solely a Board decision.